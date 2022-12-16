Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 83 ($1.02) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.