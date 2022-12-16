Trust Wallet Token Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00011352 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $805.02 million and approximately $76.20 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.01491402 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025128 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032298 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.19 or 0.01699491 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
