Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 73 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

