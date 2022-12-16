Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $407,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

