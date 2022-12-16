Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 1,135,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Tronox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Tronox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

