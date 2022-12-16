trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Get trivago alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in trivago in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $491.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.