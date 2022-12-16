Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.82). Approximately 580,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 666,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.83).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £260.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.02.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.