TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.43, but opened at $61.21. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,832. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.