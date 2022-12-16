TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.43, but opened at $61.21. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,832. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

