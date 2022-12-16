TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $612.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.67.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

