Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Stock Performance
TKCOF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. Toho has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $43.01.
About Toho
