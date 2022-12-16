Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Stock Performance

TKCOF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. Toho has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

