Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $170.60 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $170.60 million and $3.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01778216 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,924,331.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

