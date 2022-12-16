Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $246.69 million and $2.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00076121 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009171 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022784 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
