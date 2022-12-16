The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $127.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a 12-month low of $99.28 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,614,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,202,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,085,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.