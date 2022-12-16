The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE NYT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. On average, analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

