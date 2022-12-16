The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $5.00. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 17,761 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $111,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

