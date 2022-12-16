The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $183.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

