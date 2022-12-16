TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) vs. CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Financial Contrast

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TFS Financial and CFSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

TFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

This table compares TFS Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 8.86 $74.57 million $0.27 50.70 CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 22.54 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFS Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs. The company operates 37 full-service branches and five lending offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.