Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $873.51 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $873.51 million and $26.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007563 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,323,785 coins and its circulating supply is 919,891,328 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

