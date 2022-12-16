Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $975.41 million and approximately $51.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009270 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025034 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005426 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000803 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007515 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,564,286,936 coins and its circulating supply is 5,973,933,540,763 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
