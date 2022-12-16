Telemus Capital LLC Sells 491 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.