Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.89 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

