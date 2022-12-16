Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $32.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 74.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
