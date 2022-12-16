TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.38 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.