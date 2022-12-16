Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.