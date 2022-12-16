Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tantech Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $121.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Tantech
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
Further Reading
