Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tantech Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $121.99.

Get Tantech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

About Tantech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.