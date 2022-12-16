Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

