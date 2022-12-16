Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

TNDM stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 179,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 359.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

