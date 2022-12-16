Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Downgraded by CLSA to “Sell”

CLSA downgraded shares of Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TKSHF opened at $11.10 on Monday. Takashimaya has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the operation of department stores. Its department stores offer an array of products, including select brand items, clothing, personal items, household goods, groceries, and miscellaneous goods. The company is involved in the development and operation of shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes; provision design and interior decoration services for retail or cultural facilities; and credit card, shopping card, advertising agency, and e-commerce fashion businesses.

