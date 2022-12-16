Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Downgraded by CLSA to “Sell”

CLSA downgraded shares of Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Takashimaya Price Performance
OTCMKTS TKSHF opened at $11.10 on Monday. Takashimaya has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
About Takashimaya
