Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.55. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8,965 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.