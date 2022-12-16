Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%.

MamaMancini’s Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MamaMancini’s

MMMB opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 39.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.