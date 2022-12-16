Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SYF opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

