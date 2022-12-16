Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $45.80 million and $1.80 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,927,352,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,381,469 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

