SVB Leerink Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $6.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of AFMD opened at $1.11 on Monday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

