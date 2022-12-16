Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,625 shares of company stock worth $583,394. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.