Surge Energy Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,710. The company has a market cap of C$801.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.68.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Surge Energy

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGY. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.