Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $9.35. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 59,196 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Todd E. Siegel purchased 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at $467,426.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

