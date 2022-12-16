SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

