SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SPCB stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.