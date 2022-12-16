Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

