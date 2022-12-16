Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Update

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

