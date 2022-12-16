Suku Tops One Day Trading Volume of $522,542.65 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Suku has a market cap of $8.91 million and $522,542.65 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

