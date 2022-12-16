Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $594,743.61 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

