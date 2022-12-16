Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $277,340.94 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $277,340.94 and $17.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00236756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072727 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

