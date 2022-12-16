Streamr Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $237,077.71 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

