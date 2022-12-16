StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Strong-Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 85,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 313,049 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

