StockNews.com Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $114.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $2,252,911.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,366.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

