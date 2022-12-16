StockNews.com Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

