StockNews.com Lowers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 2.8 %

FLEX stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,630 shares of company stock worth $2,359,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.