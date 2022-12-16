StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
