StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

