StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
Biocept stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.