StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

